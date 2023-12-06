Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Wednesday a phone call from UN Secretary-General HE Antonio Guterres.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, de-escalation, and ceasefire.

HE the Prime Minister stressed the necessity of opening sustainable humanitarian corridors to ensure the continued entry of aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and to provide the necessary protection for relief convoys until they reach the northern Strip.

His Excellency renewed the State of Qatar's support for the UN efforts, and the Secretary-General's effective role in mobilizing international efforts aimed at reducing the escalation, stressing that the State of Qatar would continue efforts in coordination with the UN and its mediation partners in a bid to renew the pause and reach a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.