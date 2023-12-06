Amir Checks On Health Of The Amir Of The State Of Kuwait In Phone Call With Kuwaiti Crown Prince

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Sheikh HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call on Wednesday with his brother Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During the call, HH the Amir checked on the health of his brother Amir of the State of Kuwait HHSheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing His Highness good health and well-being.

For his part, HH the Crown Prince extended his deepest thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for his sincere prayers and fraternal feelings, wishing His Highness continued good health and well-being.