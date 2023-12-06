Cryptocurrency Stock News: Wonderfi's (TSX: WNDR) Bitbuy And Coinsquare Platforms Exceed $1 Billion In Combined Client Assets Under Custody

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") is pleased to announce that Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy") and Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd. ("Coinsquare"), its two wholly owned crypto trading platforms, have surpassed $1 billion in combined client cash and digital assets under custody.

"After completing the third quarter with combined client assets under custody of $695 million, we are encouraged by improving industry conditions and increased activity across the Bitbuy and Coinsquare platforms," shared Dean Skurka, President and Chief Executive Officer of WonderFi. "As two of Canada's largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges, Bitbuy and Coinsquare continue to be the preferred partners for Canadians looking to access and purchase digital assets in a safe and secure way," added Mr. Skurka.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare's client assets under custody have positively benefited from new user growth, increased user activity and price appreciation in the digital asset sector. During the month of November, the platforms experienced a combined 16% increase in monthly active users as compared to the monthly active user count in October. The platforms also recorded a 54% increase in total trading volume during the month of November, compared to the average monthly total trading volume in the third quarter.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi owns and operates leading digital asset businesses in Canada. WonderFi is the holding company for Bitbuy and Coinsquare, two of Canada's largest crypto trading platforms and SmartPay, a crypto payments processing platform.

With a collective user base of over 1.6 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $1 billion, WonderFi serves one of the largest crypto investor communities in Canada.

For more information, visit .

