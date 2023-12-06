Vantage Data Centers Expands Its Asia Pacific Footprint To Taipei With 16MW Data Center Development

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) DENVER, USA and SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 December 2023 - Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced its entrance into Taipei, Taiwan's largest data center market. The company will open TPE1 , a 16MW, 215,000 square foot (20,000 square meters) data center in mid 2024.





Vantage Data Centers' 16MW Taipei data center will open in mid 2024

Sited on two acres (one hectare), the new five-story facility will be located in Taiwan's capital city just 35 minutes from the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. In alignment with the local government's focus on sustainable energy sources, the TPE1 campus will be constructed in accordance with Vantage's "sustainable by design" blueprint for energy-efficient operations to deliver industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water usage effectiveness (WUE). The campus will be powered by Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), the local utility provider who is actively developing renewable energy and is committed to introducing low carbon, clean energy. TPE1 will deliver redundancies across all systems to ensure Vantage's world-class uptime.



Vantage selected Taipei for its crucial role as an established hub supporting Taiwan's digital transformation, as well as its rich connectivity ecosystem and submarine cable access. Driven by growing cloud service adoption and demand for artificial intelligence, the Taipei data center market is expected to more than double from $1.42 billion in 2022 to $3.21 billion by 2028, according to ResearchandMarkets, offering a prime opportunity for Vantage to enter the market.



"Taipei is a prime location to serve customers across Asia as demand across the region continues to skyrocket, especially given the use of modern technologies such as AI," said Raymond Tong, president of Vantage Data Centers, APAC. "Leveraging a skilled workforce, we look forward to opening the doors of this facility to continue building Taiwan's digital hub and contributing to the market's ongoing technological growth in sustainable ways. Vantage fully supports the government's focus in adopting sustainable resources, and we are committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions across our global portfolio by 2030."



The company's first campus in Taiwan marks its eighth developing or operational campus in APAC. For more information on the company's campuses in the Asia-Pacific region, please visit .







Hashtag: #VantageDataCenters

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Vantage Data Centers Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.



For more information, visit .



MENAFN06122023003551001712ID1107549923