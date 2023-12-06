               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
MIPIM Asia 2023 Awards Reveals Winners Of Top Real Estate Sector Accolades


12/6/2023 11:30:29 PM

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 December 2023 - The most prestigious awards that celebrate excellence and innovation in Asia's real estate sector, MIPIM Asia 2023 Awards reveals and presents winners of the year at the MIPIM Asia Gala Dinner on 6 December at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong.

The highly acclaimed awards in Asia Pacific's property sector received nearly 100 nominations from 12 countries this year. Such broad geographic coverage reflects the diversity and prosperity of the sector.

Chaired by Mr Donald CHOI, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group, the esteemed jury panel of 16 top leaders from property sector across Asia Pacific have carefully considered all submissions before shortlisting the best of the best.

Members of the jury panel are:

  • Mr Donald CHOI, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Chinachem Group (Chairman of Jury Panel)
  • Mr George AGETHEN , Co-Head of Asia-Pacific, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Singapore
  • Mr Henry CHENG , CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group, China
  • Mr Stanley CHING . Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings, Hong Kong
  • Mr Chris CHOW , Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management, Hong Kong
  • Mr Harvey COE , Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young, Hong Kong
  • Ms Alison COOKE , Managing Director - Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Hong Kong
  • Mr George HONGCHOY , Executive Director & CEO, Link Asset Management Limited, Hong Kong
  • Dr Charles LAM , Co-Head of APAC Diversified Funds, EQT Exeter, Hong Kong
  • Mr Nicholas J. LOUP , Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Chelsfield, Hong Kong
  • Mr Laurent JACQUEMIN , Head of Asia-Pacific, Real Assets, AXA IM Alts, Japan
  • Ms Ellen NG , Head of China Real Estate, Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, Hong Kong
  • Mr Joseph TANG , Partner, Townsend Group, Hong Kong
  • Mr Shuji TOMIKAWA , President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), Japan
  • Mr Richard YUE , CEO & CIO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, Hong Kong
  • Ms Jing ZHOU , Senior Director Alternatives and Strategic Transactions, Nuveen, Hong Kong
    Winners of MIPIM Asia 2023 Awards are:

    BEST ALTERNATIVE PROJECT

    GOLD
    HKUST Shaw Auditorium, Hong Kong SAR, China
    Architect: Henning Larsen Architects Hong Kong Limited
    Developer: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST)
    Other: Wong Tung & Partners (Executive Architect), WSP (Building Services Engineer, Civil & Structural Engineer Sustainable Design Consultant), Inhabit (Façade Engineer & Lighting Design), Urbis (Landscape Architect), Marshall Day (Acoustic Consultant), Build King (Main Contractor

    SILVER
    Petronas Leadership Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    Architect: VERITAS Architects
    Developer: Petronas

    BRONZE
    Pujiang Center Community, Shanghai, China
    Architect: VLINKER
    Developer: VLINKER

    BEST HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND LEISURE PROJECT

    GOLD
    Hotel Indigo Nanjing Garden Expo, Shanghai, China
    Architect: HKS Architects & Designers
    Developer: Jiangsu Yuanboyuan Construction and Development Co., Ltd
    Other: Interior Designer: YANG & ASSOCIATES GROUP

    SILVER

    Shanghai Panlong Tiandi, Shanghai, China

    Architect: BenWood Studio Shanghai BWSS

    Developer: Shui On Land
    Other: Shui On Xintiandi (Operator), BWSS (Overall planning & new buildings design),TIANHUA (Construction drawing design for new buildings), ECADI (Consultant, planning and construction drawing design of protected buildings)

    BRONZE
    New Bund 31, Shanghai, China
    Architect: Palmer and Turner Consultants (Shanghai) Ltd.
    Developer: Shun Tak Qiantan (Shanghai) Cultural and Real Estate Company Limited
    Other: Neri & Hu Design and Research Office (Interior Designer), Jerde (Master Planning), Theatre Projects (Theatre Design)

    BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC PROJECT

    GOLD

    Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Guangzhou (HKUSTGZ), Guangzhou, China

    Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (Design Architect)
    Developer: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
    Other: SCAD (Architectural Design & Research Institute of South China University of Technology Co., Ltd.), Arup, Ayers Saint Gross, James Corner Field Operations, Jacobs, MVA, SCAD, GZPI, 中铁广州工程局集团有限公司 (China Railway Guangzhou Engineering Group Co., Ltd.), 中铁一局集团有限公司 (China Railway First Group Co., Ltd.), Fisher Marantz Stone, RWDI, SMW, Field Management Services, Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants

    SILVER

    New York University Shanghai, Shanghai, China

    Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
    Developer: Lujiazui Properties
    Other: Shanghai Construction Group, AOR and Construction

    BRONZE

    Pragati Maidan Integrated Exhibition & Convention Centre, New Delhi, India

    Architect: Aedas
    Developer: India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)
    Other: Arcop Associates Pvt. Ltd. (Local Architect)
    Shapoorji Pallonji E&C (Contractor)

    BEST MIXED-USE PROJECT

    GOLD

    AIRSIDE, Hong Kong SAR, China

    Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners
    Developer: Nan Fung Development Limited
    Other: Snøhetta Overseas Architecture (Design Architect), Urbis Ltd. (Executive Landscape Architect), Ove Arup & Partners HK (Structural, Geotechnical & Civil / Building Sustainability/ Traffic/ Façade & BMU/ Fire Consultant: Planning/ ICT), - Ove Arup & Partners HK & J. Roger Preston (Building Services Engineer), Colliers International HK (Land Consultant), Arcadis HK (Quantity Surveyor)

    SILVER

    Otemachi One, Tokyo, Japan

    Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD, KAJIMA CORPORATION
    Developer: MITSUI & CO., LTD., Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
    Other: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (facades and office common area design), office ma (landscape design), Uchihara Creative Lighting Design Inc. (lighting design), Rian Ihara Design Office (sign design), DENNISTON (hotel interior design), DESIGN STUDIO SPIN (hotel restaurant interior design), ILYA CORPORATION (commercial facility design)

    BRONZE

    Hangzhou Winland Center, Hangzhou, China

    Architect: Farrells, Arquitectonica
    Developer: Winland Group
    Other: Architecture Design: Farrells, Arquitectonica
    Structure Design: Arup, UAD, Landscape Design: Adrian L. Norman Limited, Interior Design: CL3, Kinetices Interior Decoration Ltd, Revery Architecture Inc., Lighting Design: Georges Berne & 8'18', Leox, MEP: WSP Norge, WSP, UAD

    BEST OFFICE AND BUSINESS PROJECT

    GOLD

    AIRSIDE, Hong Kong SAR, China

    Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners
    Developer: Nan Fung Development Limited
    Other: Snøhetta Overseas Architecture (Design Architect), Urbis Ltd. (Executive Landscape Architect), Ove Arup & Partners HK (Structural, Geotechnical & Civil / Building Sustainability/ Traffic/ Façade & BMU/ Fire Consultant: Planning/ ICT), - Ove Arup & Partners HK & J. Roger Preston (Building Services Engineer), Colliers International HK (Land Consultant), Arcadis HK (Quantity Surveyor)

    SILVER

    HD Hyundai Global R&D Center, Seongnam City, Republic of Korea

    Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD in collaboration with Heerim Architects & Planners Co., Ltd.
    Developer: HD Hyundai Global R&D Center (GRC)
    Other: Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. (Main Contractor)

    BRONZE

    Makati Commerce Tower, Makati, Philippines

    Architect: Woods Bagot
    Developer: EQT Exeter
    Other: Esteban Tan & Associates (Local Project Arch), Barone International (LEED Consultant)
    Goudie Associates (ID) Meinhardt (Lighting + Structural, M&E, Façade Engineer) Roy Barry (Vertical Transportation Consultant) RLB (QS) Colliers (Exclusive Leasing Agent & Property Mgr) Vitamin B (Branding Consultant) Datem (General Contractor), Spectacon Design and Construction Management (Construction Mgt)

    BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

    GOLD

    GRiD, Singapore, Singapore

    Architect: SPARK
    Developer: GAW Capital / Manful Wings Pte Ltd.
    Other: Interior, Graphic, Wayfinding & Branding Design: SPARK, Branding, Logo Design & Marketing Collaterals Collaborator: TRIPPLE, Project Manager: Arcadis Pte Ltd, Structural + M&E Engineers: ARUP, Lighting Consultant: Brandston Partnership Inc., Quantity Surveyor: Arcadis Singapore, Builder: Gennal Industries Pte Ltd, Photo Credits: Fabian Ong, Khoo Guo Jie, Studio Zeros

    SILVER

    Lok Fu Place – One Centre – One Place, Hong Kong SAR, China

    Architect: AGC Design Ltd.
    Developer: Link Asset Management Co. Ltd.
    Other: Architect: AGC Design Ltd. / Ronald Lu & Partners
    Conceptual Masterplan & Landscape Design: Aedas Ltd.
    Structure: APT Engineering Consultant Ltd.
    M&E: TAP Consulting Engineers Ltd.
    QS: WT Partnership
    Contractor: Ka Shun Contractors Ltd./ Jetline Contractors Ltd./ Tactful Building Co.

    BRONZE

    Beijing High-Tech Landmark Ding Hao 3 Reborn Project, Beijing City, China

    Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD in collaboration with Victory Star
    Developer: ZHAOTAI GROUP

    BEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

    GOLD
    Charm Premier Grand Gotenyama 2nd & 3rd, Tokyo, Japan
    Architect: NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM LTD
    Developer: Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co., Ltd.
    Other: Charm Care Corporation (Operator)

    SILVER

    Garden Crescent, Hong Kong SAR, China

    Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners
    Developer: Easyknit International Holdings Limited
    Other: PineBridge Consulting Limited (M & E Consultant)
    JMK Consulting Engineers Limited (Structural Engineer)
    AECOM Asia Company Limited (Quantity Surveyor)
    CTA Consultants Limited (Traffic Consultant)
    Meinhardt Façade Technology (HK) Limited (Façade Consultant), Savills Property Management Limited (Land Consultant), Bills Design Limited (Interior Consultant)

    BRONZE

    Parksuites, Singapore

    Architect: DP Architects
    Developer: Far East Organization
    Other: KCL Consultants Pte Ltd (C&S Engineer), KTP International Pte Ltd (M&E Engineer), AECOM Cost Consulting and Project Management (Quantity Surveyor), Sitetectonix Pte Ltd (Landscape Architect), Index Design Pte Ltd (Interior Design Consultant), Woh Hup (Private) Limited (Main Contractor)

    BEST RETAIL PROJECT

    GOLD

    Shanghai Panlong Tiandi, Shanghai, China

    Architect: BenWood Studio Shanghai BWSS
    Developer: Shui On Land
    Other: Shui On Xintiandi (Operator), BWSS (Overall planning & new buildings design), TIANHUA (Construction drawing design for new buildings), ECADI (Consultant, planning and construction drawing design of protected buildings)

    SILVER

    MixC Nanjing , Nanjing, China

    Architect: Lead8
    Developer: China Resources Land

    BRONZE

    MOHO, Shanghai, China

    Architect: N/A
    Developer: Hopson
    Other: Benoy Limited (Interior Designer)

    BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

    GOLD

    Tianjin Jinmao Plaza, Shanghai, China

    Architect: Woods Bagot
    Developer: Jinmao Group
    Other: Tianjin University Research Institute of Architectural Design & Urban Planning(LDI)

    SILVER

    ESR Higashi Ogishima Distribution Center , Higashi, Japan

    Architect: Tokyu Construction
    Developer: ESR Group Limited

    BRONZE

    The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Architect: Grimshaw Architects LLP
    Developer: Lendlease
    Other: GDP Architects, DP Architects, Leonard Design Architects, OCULUS, Pentago, Jo-Ron Sofron (Façade Consultant)

    BEST NEW DEVELOPMENT

    GOLD

    K11 Shanghai, Huaihai Middle Road, Shanghai, China

    Architect: Lead8
    Developer: New World China Land Limited
    Other: Leigh & Orange (Executive Architect and Tower Designer), PLA (Landscape Designer), ECADI (Local Design Institute), BIG (Cultural Building Architect)

    SILVER

    Tung Chung East 21st Century Business Hub, Hong Kong SAR, China

    Architect: SKIDMORE, OWINGS & MERRILL
    Developer: Chinachem Group
    Other: Executive Architect – Andrew Lee King Fun & Associates Architects Ltd
    Design Landscape Architect – Morphis
    Executive Landscape Architect – URBIS Limited
    Structural Engineer – AECOM
    E&M and Sustainability Engineer – WSP (Asia) Limited
    Façade Engineer – Arup

    BRONZE

    Proposed Composite Development at 28 Tonkin Street, Hong Kong SAR, China

    Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd.
    Developer: Chinachem Group & Urban Renewal Authority
    Other: Structural Engineer: Ben Tse & Associates Ltd.
    Building Services Engineer: Aurecon Hong Kong Ltd.
    Interior Designers: Bill's Design Ltd.
    Environmental Consultant: Beexergy Consulting Ltd.
    Main Contractor: Gammon Construction Ltd.

    BEST NEW MEGA DEVELOPMENT
    GOLD

    Westlake 66, Hangzhou, China

    Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
    Developer: Hang Lung Properties
    Other: Wong & Ouyang (Hong Kong) Ltd (Executive Architect)
    Zhejiang Province Institute of Architectural Design and Research (Local Design Institute) ALT Group (Façade Consultant) Arup International Co Ltd (Structural Engineer)
    J. Roger Preston Ltd (MEP Engineer) Adrian L. Norman Ltd (Landscape Designer)

    SILVER
    GLP ALFALINK Sagamihara, Sagamihara City, Kanagawa, Japan
    Architect: Takenaka Corporation
    Developer: GLP Japan Inc.
    Other: Creative director: Kashiwa Sato (SAMURAI)

    BRONZE

    The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Architect: Grimshaw Architects LLP
    Developer: Lendlease
    Other: GDP Architects, DP Architects, Leonard Design Architects, OCULUS, Pentago

    SPECIAL JURY AWARD
    Petronas Leadership Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    Architect: VERITAS Architects
    Developer: Petronas

    For full details of MIPIM Asia Awards 2023 winners and photos, please visit mipim-asia.

    For instant updates, please follow MIPIM : Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



    Hashtag: #MIPIMAsiaSummit
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MIPIM Asia Summit MIPIM Asia Summit is the annual property leaders' summit in Asia Pacific organised by RX France. It is the major gathering where top-level decision makers gather to explore new business partnerships and investment opportunities. It features expert-led conference sessions, premium networking accelerators and an exclusive awards gala dinner over a two-day period. Distinguished speakers, senior executives, high-level business professionals and industry experts from around the world will discuss the latest developments and prevailing trends in the property and retail industry. MIPIM – the world's property market - is the leading and largest global property event. The four-day event takes place annually in Cannes every March. 22,500+ delegates attended in 2023 with over 2,000 Investment & Financial companies, and more than 90 different countries being represented.
    RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors.

    manages a portfolio of world-class, French and international face-to-face, virtual and hybrid events covering 15 industry sectors including MIPIM, MAPIC, Batimat, Pollutec, EquipHotel, SITL, IFTM Top Resa, MIPCOM, MIPTV, Paris Photo, Maison&Objet*... and many more. RX France's events take place in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Mexico and the United States.

    is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people.

    RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.



    *Organised by Safi, a subsidiary of RX France and Ateliers d'Art de France

