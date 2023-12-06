MIPIM Asia 2023 Awards Reveals Winners Of Top Real Estate Sector Accolades

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 December 2023 - The most prestigious awards that celebrate excellence and innovation in Asia's real estate sector, MIPIM Asia 2023 Awards reveals and presents winners of the year at the MIPIM Asia Gala Dinner on 6 December at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong.
Mr Donald CHOI,
The highly acclaimed awards in Asia Pacific's property sector received nearly 100 nominations from 12 countries this year. Such broad geographic coverage reflects the diversity and prosperity of the sector.
Chaired by Mr Donald CHOI, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group, the esteemed jury panel of 16 top leaders from property sector across Asia Pacific have carefully considered all submissions before shortlisting the best of the best.
Members of the jury panel are:
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Chinachem Group (Chairman of Jury Panel) Mr George AGETHEN
, Co-Head of Asia-Pacific, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Singapore Mr Henry CHENG
, CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group, China Mr Stanley CHING
. Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings, Hong Kong Mr Chris CHOW
, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management, Hong Kong Mr Harvey COE
, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young, Hong Kong Ms Alison COOKE
, Managing Director - Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Hong Kong Mr George HONGCHOY
, Executive Director & CEO, Link Asset Management Limited, Hong Kong Dr Charles LAM
, Co-Head of APAC Diversified Funds, EQT Exeter, Hong Kong Mr Nicholas J. LOUP
, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Chelsfield, Hong Kong Mr Laurent JACQUEMIN
, Head of Asia-Pacific, Real Assets, AXA IM Alts, Japan Ms Ellen NG
, Head of China Real Estate, Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, Hong Kong Mr Joseph TANG
, Partner, Townsend Group, Hong Kong Mr Shuji TOMIKAWA
, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), Japan Mr Richard YUE
, CEO & CIO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, Hong Kong Ms Jing ZHOU
, Senior Director Alternatives and Strategic Transactions, Nuveen, Hong Kong
Winners of MIPIM Asia 2023 Awards are:
BEST ALTERNATIVE PROJECT
GOLD HKUST Shaw Auditorium,
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Henning Larsen Architects Hong Kong Limited
Developer: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST)
Other: Wong Tung & Partners (Executive Architect), WSP (Building Services Engineer, Civil & Structural Engineer Sustainable Design Consultant), Inhabit (Façade Engineer & Lighting Design), Urbis (Landscape Architect), Marshall Day (Acoustic Consultant), Build King (Main Contractor
SILVER Petronas Leadership Centre,
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Architect: VERITAS Architects
Developer: Petronas
BRONZE Pujiang Center Community,
Shanghai, China
Architect: VLINKER
Developer: VLINKER
BEST HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND LEISURE PROJECT
GOLD Hotel Indigo Nanjing Garden Expo,
Shanghai, China
Architect: HKS Architects & Designers
Developer: Jiangsu Yuanboyuan Construction and Development Co., Ltd
Other: Interior Designer: YANG & ASSOCIATES GROUP
SILVER
Shanghai Panlong Tiandi, Shanghai, China
Architect: BenWood Studio Shanghai BWSS
Developer: Shui On Land
Other: Shui On Xintiandi (Operator), BWSS (Overall planning & new buildings design),TIANHUA (Construction drawing design for new buildings), ECADI (Consultant, planning and construction drawing design of protected buildings)
BRONZE New Bund 31,
Shanghai, China
Architect: Palmer and Turner Consultants (Shanghai) Ltd.
Developer: Shun Tak Qiantan (Shanghai) Cultural and Real Estate Company Limited
Other: Neri & Hu Design and Research Office (Interior Designer), Jerde (Master Planning), Theatre Projects (Theatre Design)
BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC PROJECT
GOLD
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Guangzhou (HKUSTGZ), Guangzhou, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (Design Architect)
Developer: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Other: SCAD (Architectural Design & Research Institute of South China University of Technology Co., Ltd.), Arup, Ayers Saint Gross, James Corner Field Operations, Jacobs, MVA, SCAD, GZPI, 中铁广州工程局集团有限公司 (China Railway Guangzhou Engineering Group Co., Ltd.), 中铁一局集团有限公司 (China Railway First Group Co., Ltd.), Fisher Marantz Stone, RWDI, SMW, Field Management Services, Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants
SILVER
New York University Shanghai, Shanghai, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: Lujiazui Properties
Other: Shanghai Construction Group, AOR and Construction
BRONZE
Pragati Maidan Integrated Exhibition & Convention Centre, New Delhi, India
Architect: Aedas
Developer: India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)
Other: Arcop Associates Pvt. Ltd. (Local Architect)
Shapoorji Pallonji E&C (Contractor)
BEST MIXED-USE PROJECT
GOLD
AIRSIDE, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners
Developer: Nan Fung Development Limited
Other: Snøhetta Overseas Architecture (Design Architect), Urbis Ltd. (Executive Landscape Architect), Ove Arup & Partners HK (Structural, Geotechnical & Civil / Building Sustainability/ Traffic/ Façade & BMU/ Fire Consultant: Planning/ ICT), - Ove Arup & Partners HK & J. Roger Preston (Building Services Engineer), Colliers International HK (Land Consultant), Arcadis HK (Quantity Surveyor)
SILVER
Otemachi One, Tokyo, Japan
Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD, KAJIMA CORPORATION
Developer: MITSUI & CO., LTD., Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
Other: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (facades and office common area design), office ma (landscape design), Uchihara Creative Lighting Design Inc. (lighting design), Rian Ihara Design Office (sign design), DENNISTON (hotel interior design), DESIGN STUDIO SPIN (hotel restaurant interior design), ILYA CORPORATION (commercial facility design)
BRONZE
Hangzhou Winland Center, Hangzhou, China
Architect: Farrells, Arquitectonica
Developer: Winland Group
Other: Architecture Design: Farrells, Arquitectonica
Structure Design: Arup, UAD, Landscape Design: Adrian L. Norman Limited, Interior Design: CL3, Kinetices Interior Decoration Ltd, Revery Architecture Inc., Lighting Design: Georges Berne & 8'18', Leox, MEP: WSP Norge, WSP, UAD
BEST OFFICE AND BUSINESS PROJECT
GOLD
AIRSIDE, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners
Developer: Nan Fung Development Limited
Other: Snøhetta Overseas Architecture (Design Architect), Urbis Ltd. (Executive Landscape Architect), Ove Arup & Partners HK (Structural, Geotechnical & Civil / Building Sustainability/ Traffic/ Façade & BMU/ Fire Consultant: Planning/ ICT), - Ove Arup & Partners HK & J. Roger Preston (Building Services Engineer), Colliers International HK (Land Consultant), Arcadis HK (Quantity Surveyor)
SILVER
HD Hyundai Global R&D Center, Seongnam City, Republic of Korea
Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD in collaboration with Heerim Architects & Planners Co., Ltd.
Developer: HD Hyundai Global R&D Center (GRC)
Other: Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. (Main Contractor)
BRONZE
Makati Commerce Tower, Makati, Philippines
Architect: Woods Bagot
Developer: EQT Exeter
Other: Esteban Tan & Associates (Local Project Arch), Barone International (LEED Consultant)
Goudie Associates (ID) Meinhardt (Lighting + Structural, M&E, Façade Engineer) Roy Barry (Vertical Transportation Consultant) RLB (QS) Colliers (Exclusive Leasing Agent & Property Mgr) Vitamin B (Branding Consultant) Datem (General Contractor), Spectacon Design and Construction Management (Construction Mgt)
BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING
GOLD
GRiD, Singapore, Singapore
Architect: SPARK
Developer: GAW Capital / Manful Wings Pte Ltd.
Other: Interior, Graphic, Wayfinding & Branding Design: SPARK, Branding, Logo Design & Marketing Collaterals Collaborator: TRIPPLE, Project Manager: Arcadis Pte Ltd, Structural + M&E Engineers: ARUP, Lighting Consultant: Brandston Partnership Inc., Quantity Surveyor: Arcadis Singapore, Builder: Gennal Industries Pte Ltd, Photo Credits: Fabian Ong, Khoo Guo Jie, Studio Zeros
SILVER
Lok Fu Place – One Centre – One Place, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: AGC Design Ltd.
Developer: Link Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Other: Architect: AGC Design Ltd. / Ronald Lu & Partners
Conceptual Masterplan & Landscape Design: Aedas Ltd.
Structure: APT Engineering Consultant Ltd.
M&E: TAP Consulting Engineers Ltd.
QS: WT Partnership
Contractor: Ka Shun Contractors Ltd./ Jetline Contractors Ltd./ Tactful Building Co.
BRONZE
Beijing High-Tech Landmark Ding Hao 3 Reborn Project, Beijing City, China
Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD in collaboration with Victory Star
Developer: ZHAOTAI GROUP
BEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT
GOLD Charm Premier Grand Gotenyama 2nd & 3rd,
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM LTD
Developer: Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co., Ltd.
Other: Charm Care Corporation (Operator)
SILVER
Garden Crescent, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners
Developer: Easyknit International Holdings Limited
Other: PineBridge Consulting Limited (M & E Consultant)
JMK Consulting Engineers Limited (Structural Engineer)
AECOM Asia Company Limited (Quantity Surveyor)
CTA Consultants Limited (Traffic Consultant)
Meinhardt Façade Technology (HK) Limited (Façade Consultant), Savills Property Management Limited (Land Consultant), Bills Design Limited (Interior Consultant)
BRONZE
Parksuites, Singapore
Architect: DP Architects
Developer: Far East Organization
Other: KCL Consultants Pte Ltd (C&S Engineer), KTP International Pte Ltd (M&E Engineer), AECOM Cost Consulting and Project Management (Quantity Surveyor), Sitetectonix Pte Ltd (Landscape Architect), Index Design Pte Ltd (Interior Design Consultant), Woh Hup (Private) Limited (Main Contractor)
BEST RETAIL PROJECT
GOLD
Shanghai Panlong Tiandi, Shanghai, China
Architect: BenWood Studio Shanghai BWSS
Developer: Shui On Land
Other: Shui On Xintiandi (Operator), BWSS (Overall planning & new buildings design), TIANHUA (Construction drawing design for new buildings), ECADI (Consultant, planning and construction drawing design of protected buildings)
SILVER
MixC Nanjing , Nanjing, China
Architect: Lead8
Developer: China Resources Land
BRONZE
MOHO, Shanghai, China
Architect: N/A
Developer: Hopson
Other: Benoy Limited (Interior Designer)
BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT
GOLD
Tianjin Jinmao Plaza, Shanghai, China
Architect: Woods Bagot
Developer: Jinmao Group
Other: Tianjin University Research Institute of Architectural Design & Urban Planning(LDI)
SILVER
ESR Higashi Ogishima Distribution Center , Higashi, Japan
Architect: Tokyu Construction
Developer: ESR Group Limited
BRONZE
The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Architect: Grimshaw Architects LLP
Developer: Lendlease
Other: GDP Architects, DP Architects, Leonard Design Architects, OCULUS, Pentago, Jo-Ron Sofron (Façade Consultant)
BEST NEW DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
K11 Shanghai, Huaihai Middle Road, Shanghai, China
Architect: Lead8
Developer: New World China Land Limited
Other: Leigh & Orange (Executive Architect and Tower Designer), PLA (Landscape Designer), ECADI (Local Design Institute), BIG (Cultural Building Architect)
SILVER
Tung Chung East 21st Century Business Hub, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: SKIDMORE, OWINGS & MERRILL
Developer: Chinachem Group
Other: Executive Architect – Andrew Lee King Fun & Associates Architects Ltd
Design Landscape Architect – Morphis
Executive Landscape Architect – URBIS Limited
Structural Engineer – AECOM
E&M and Sustainability Engineer – WSP (Asia) Limited
Façade Engineer – Arup
BRONZE
Proposed Composite Development at 28 Tonkin Street, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd.
Developer: Chinachem Group & Urban Renewal Authority
Other: Structural Engineer: Ben Tse & Associates Ltd.
Building Services Engineer: Aurecon Hong Kong Ltd.
Interior Designers: Bill's Design Ltd.
Environmental Consultant: Beexergy Consulting Ltd.
Main Contractor: Gammon Construction Ltd.
BEST NEW MEGA DEVELOPMENT GOLD
Westlake 66, Hangzhou, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: Hang Lung Properties
Other: Wong & Ouyang (Hong Kong) Ltd (Executive Architect)
Zhejiang Province Institute of Architectural Design and Research (Local Design Institute) ALT Group (Façade Consultant) Arup International Co Ltd (Structural Engineer)
J. Roger Preston Ltd (MEP Engineer) Adrian L. Norman Ltd (Landscape Designer)
SILVER GLP ALFALINK Sagamihara,
Sagamihara City, Kanagawa, Japan
Architect: Takenaka Corporation
Developer: GLP Japan Inc.
Other: Creative director: Kashiwa Sato (SAMURAI)
BRONZE
The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Architect: Grimshaw Architects LLP
Developer: Lendlease
Other: GDP Architects, DP Architects, Leonard Design Architects, OCULUS, Pentago
SPECIAL JURY AWARD Petronas Leadership Centre,
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Architect: VERITAS Architects
Developer: Petronas
For full details of MIPIM Asia Awards 2023 winners and photos, please visit mipim-asia.
For instant updates, please follow MIPIM
: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Hashtag:
#MIPIMAsiaSummit
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MIPIM Asia Summit MIPIM Asia Summit is the annual property leaders' summit in Asia Pacific organised by RX France. It is the major gathering where top-level decision makers gather to explore new business partnerships and investment opportunities. It features expert-led conference sessions, premium networking accelerators and an exclusive awards gala dinner over a two-day period. Distinguished speakers, senior executives, high-level business professionals and industry experts from around the world will discuss the latest developments and prevailing trends in the property and retail industry. MIPIM – the world's property market - is the leading and largest global property event. The four-day event takes place annually in Cannes every March. 22,500+ delegates attended in 2023 with over 2,000 Investment & Financial companies, and more than 90 different countries being represented.
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors.
manages a portfolio of world-class, French and international face-to-face, virtual and hybrid events covering 15 industry sectors including MIPIM, MAPIC, Batimat, Pollutec, EquipHotel, SITL, IFTM Top Resa, MIPCOM, MIPTV, Paris Photo, Maison&Objet*... and many more. RX France's events take place in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Mexico and the United States.
is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people.
RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
*Organised by Safi, a subsidiary of RX France and Ateliers d'Art de France
MENAFN06122023003551001712ID1107549920