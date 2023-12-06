(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Vesica AI Selected as Winner of Inaugural Olympus Asia Pacific Innovation Program

SINGAPORE, Dec 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Vesica AI , a promising medical startup company, has been selected as the winner of the inaugural Olympus Asia Pacific Innovation Program (OAIP). Vesica AI was chosen from a field of four finalists for its innovative AI-based clinical support system that supports and enhances the early detection of bladder cancer through the cystoscopy procedure. Vesica AI is the result of a collaboration between the University of Tsukuba Hospital in the Ibaraki-prefecture, Japan, and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), a Japanese public agency promoting scientific development.

(From left) Olympus Corporation Asia Pacific CEO Marc Radatt, Vesica AI Co-founder, CMO, and CTO Atsushi Ikeda, Vesica AI CEO Albert Liu





Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, partnered with

MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific , the industry's largest healthcare accelerator, to launch and facilitate the OAIP which ran throughout 2023. The program invited visionary startups with a connection to the Asia Pacific region to participate in the OAIP by submitting technologies that play a meaningful role in the advancement of minimally invasive care and new ways to detect, monitor, and treat conditions and diseases.

As the winning innovator, Vesica AI will receive grant funding of $75,000 as well as an exclusive mentorship program with key thought leaders from Olympus. The mentorship program will connect Vesica AI with experts from Olympus in meaningful ways that aim to support the future success of the company.

"All our four finalists showcased technology that could potentially revolutionize their respective fields in healthcare and improve patient outcomes. They presented strongly, and through this process, we are delighted to have selected Vesica AI as the inaugural winner of the Olympus Asia Pacific Innovation program. We are excited to help the Vesica AI team and the UroAI platform as we seek to elevate the standard of care in bladder cancer diagnosis," said Felicia Chung, Business Development Head at Olympus Corporation Asia Pacific.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, we strongly believe this mentorship program will be transformational for us in refining our business model, laser-focusing our commercialization and research and development efforts, and accelerating our fundraising and strategic collaboration plans,” said Albert Liu, Chief Executive Officer Vesica AI, and Charles Zahl, Chief Operating Officer Vesica AI, in a combined statement.

Marc Radatt, CEO of Olympus Corporation Asia Pacific, added: "We came away very impressed with Vesica AI's innovative technology and the potential it has to transform the early detection of bladder cancer through cystoscopy as well as to make a real difference in the lives of patients across the Asia Pacific region and the world. As inaugural winners, we look forward to working with their talented team."

About Olympus

As a leading medical technology company, Olympus' Medical Business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, customer solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments for endoscopic and therapeutic applications. For more information, visit and follow our global X account:

@Olympus_Corp .

About Vesica AI

Vesica AI is a medical technology company that is engaged in the process of commercializing a proprietary and innovative AI-based clinical support system that supports and enhances the early detection of bladder cancer through cystoscopy. Its innovative AI-based system is the result of research and development by Dr.

Atsushi Ikeda, MD and his team at the

University of Tsukuba

Hospital in Ibaraki-prefecture, Japan, in collaboration with the

National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), a Japanese public agency promoting scientific development.

About MedTech Innovator

MedTech Innovator is the world's largest accelerator of medical technology companies. Its mission is to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies transforming care. MedTech Innovator has been a catalyst for groundbreaking healthcare solutions, reviewing nearly 10,000 applicants and fostering the growth of 613 companies that have collectively raised over US$ 7.2 billion in follow-on funding and introduced 285 products to the market, transforming the lives of millions. For more information about MedTech Innovator, its annual programs, portfolio of industry-leading startups, and insights on trends, visit MTI's website, follow them on LinkedIn, and subscribe to its monthly newsletter.

Media contact:

Gabrielle Kamie

Tel: +81-70-2629-2739

Mail: ...

Olympus Corp [TYO: 7733] [ADR: OLYMY] [STU: OLY1] [FRA: OLYS]



Source: OlympusSectors: Healthcare & Pharm, Artificial Intel [AI], MedTech, Startups