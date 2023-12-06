Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Inaugurates World's Largest CSP Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has inaugurated the world's largest concentrated solar power (CSP) project within the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park's fourth phase.

The 950MW fourth phase, valued at AED 15, combines three technologies: 600MW from a parabolic basin, 100MW from a CSP tower, and 250MW from photovoltaic panels. It boasts the world's tallest solar tower at 263.126 meters and the largest thermal storage capacity of 5,907 MWh.

Sheikh Mohammed stated:“The UAE is on a path to become a leading sustainable nation. The Solar Park is central to our sustainability and environmental efforts. The fourth phase's launch marks a significant step in our Year of Sustainability.”

Covering 44 square kilometers, the fourth phase includes 70,000 heliostats and a Molten Salt Receiver (MSR) that converts solar radiation into thermal energy. This phase will power 320,000 homes and reduce carbon emissions by 1.6 million tonnes annually.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer remarked:“Under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE is committed to sustainability and renewable energy. DEWA aligns with this vision, contributing to the UAE Net Zero by 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, with significant progress already made.”

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park supports the efforts of the UAE, which has one of the world's largest investments in clean energy projects, and is currently hosting the UN Climate Change conference, COP28, in Expo City Dubai. This underlines the UAE's firm commitment to sustainable development and protecting the environment and natural resources for us and for generations to come. The solar park whose current capacity has reached 2,627MW, is the cornerstone to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer commended the efforts of DEWA's partners in implementing this pioneering project according to the highest international standards and using the most advanced technologies. A consortium led by DEWA and Saudi Arabi's ACWA Power established Noor Energy 1 as a project company to design, build, and operate the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. DEWA holds a 51% stake in the company, ACWA Power holds 25%, and the Chinese Silk Road Fund owns 24%

“Through collaboration and innovation, we pave the way for sustainable energy solutions that push boundaries and drive progress. As we celebrate the opening of Noor Energy 1, we affirm our commitment to a brighter and cleaner future for future generations,” said ZHU Jun, Chairwoman of Silk Road Fund.