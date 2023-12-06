Al Faleh Educational Holding Seeks Listing On Main Bourse

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al-Faleh Educational Holding has submitted an application to the Qatar Financial Markets Authority for approval to transfer its listing to the main market of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).

In a communique to the QSE, the company said that the application is subject to regulatory approval and compliance with the conditions for the transfer (from the venture market), according to relevant regulations and procedures.

Once approved, which will be the second entity to shift from the junior the main bourse will have a total of 52 constituents.

At present, the QSE's junior bourse, which has relaxed listing norms, has two constituents Al Faleh and Mahhar Holding.

Earlier, Mekdam Holding joined the main bourse, after getting listed in the venture market.

