Senate Bills Provide Bipartisan Path Toward Lowering Global Pollution And Boosting U.S. Manufacturing

(MENAFN- 3BL) December 6, 2023 /3BL/ - Ceres applauds U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy (R – LA) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D – RI) for each introducing legislation that would create a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) - otherwise known as a foreign polluter fee - in the U.S. Together, the bills showcase a bipartisan opportunity to lower global climate pollution by leveraging American leadership in clean manufacturing, while also advancing U.S. economic, geopolitical, and national security interests.

The legislation from Sen. Cassidy and Sen. Whitehouse differ in some areas, but both bills are premised on assessing fees on imports that do not meet U.S. environmental standards, supporting domestic economic growth, and encouraging cleaner manufacturing overseas, including through export of U.S. technology.

Throughout 2023, Ceres has worked to build support among companies and investors for a CBAM. In May, at the annual LEAD on a Clean Economy advocacy event, Ceres hosted Sen. Cassidy in a meeting with large U.S. companies to discuss the concept, and the organization has also supported efforts to quantify the pollution associated with foreign-made products and how it compares to U.S. products.

A CBAM would be especially valuable for the U.S. as other governments, including the European Union, introduce their own, setting up the possibility of trade agreements between markets that assess imports for their climate impacts. By leveraging recent federal legislation driving business investment in clean U.S. industry, it would also help to restore manufacturing in U.S. communities, while encouraging pollution reduction and clean energy investment in places most heavily impacted by pollution - both domestically and around the world.

