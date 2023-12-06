Gilead's Leadership In Metastatic Breast Cancer Showcased With New Trodelvy Data At San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) FOSTER CITY, Calif., December 6, 2023 /3BL/ - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced it will present new data at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2023, supporting the use of Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in certain metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) and pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (mBC) patients. Data featured in eight presentations include an analysis of clinical outcomes by age from the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study of Trodelvy in HR+/HER2- mBC, as well as a qualitative analysis of the experiences and perspectives of patients, caregivers and clinicians on clinical meaningfulness in mBC treatment decision-making. The study adds to a needed body of research exploring the importance of patient-centered interpretations of clinical meaningfulness (e.g., survival, quality of life). “Trodelvy is the first approved Trop-2-directed ADC to significantly improve survival in both second-line metastatic TNBC and pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer,” said Bill Grossman, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Oncology.“The data being presented at SABCS add to the breadth of evidence reinforcing Trodelvy's use in these two difficult-to-treat breast cancers. Additionally, the real-world data being presented in metastatic breast cancer provide insights on quality of life and other measures of health to inform both providers and patients in making treatment decisions.” Table of Accepted Abstracts (all times CDT):

Abstract Disposition Abstract Title Poster # PO1-05-09 Wednesday, Dec. 6 12:00 PM ASCENT-07: A Phase 3, Randomized, Open-Label Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan Versus Treatment of Physician's Choice in Patients with HR+/HER2- Inoperable, Locally Advanced, or Metastatic Breast Cancer Post-Endocrine Therapy Poster # PO1-06-10 Wednesday, Dec. 6 12:00 PM Overall Survival Results From EVER-132-001, a Phase 2B Single-Arm Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Chinese Patients with Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Poster # PO1-04-06 Wednesday, Dec. 6 12:00 PM Exposure-response Analyses of Sacituzumab Govitecan Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer Poster # PO1-06-08 Wednesday, Dec. 6 12:00 PM Treatment Utilization by Race and Insurance Type Among TNBC Patients Poster # PO1-10-06 Wednesday, Dec. 6 12:00 PM Understanding Clinical Meaningfulness in Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Decision-Making: Experiences and Perspectives of Patients, Caregivers, and Clinicians Poster # PO2-05-03 Wednesday, Dec. 6 5:00 PM Costs Associated with Adverse Events in Patients Receiving Treatment for Hormone Receptor Positive/Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Poster # PO2-05-02 Wednesday, Dec. 6 5:00 PM Real-World Experience of Patients Receiving Treatment for Hormone Receptor-Positive/Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer: A Global Analysis of Symptoms and Side Effects Poster # PO5-21-09 Friday, Dec. 8 12:00 PM Clinical Outcomes by Age Subgroups in the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan Versus Treatment of Physician's Choice in HR+/HER2‒ Metastatic Breast Cancer

Trodelvy is recommended as a category 1 preferred treatment for second-line mTNBC and a category 1 preferred treatment for metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) as defined in the Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®).1

About Trodelvy

Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is a first-in-class Trop-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate. Trop-2 is a cell surface antigen highly expressed in multiple tumor types, including in more than 90% of breast and bladder cancers. Trodelvy is intentionally designed with a proprietary hydrolyzable linker attached to SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. This unique combination delivers potent activity to both Trop-2 expressing cells and the microenvironment.

Trodelvy is approved in almost 50 countries, with multiple additional regulatory reviews underway worldwide, for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

Trodelvy is also approved in the U.S., the European Union, and multiple other global markets to treat certain patients with pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. In the U.S., Trodelvy also has accelerated approval for treatment of certain patients with second-line metastatic urothelial cancer (UC); see below for the full U.S. indication for Trodelvy.

Trodelvy is also being developed for potential investigational use in other TNBC, HR+/HER2- and metastatic UC populations, as well as a range of tumor types where Trop-2 is highly expressed, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), metastatic small cell lung cancer (SCLC), head and neck cancer, and endometrial cancer.

U.S. Indications for Trodelvy

In the United States, Trodelvy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:



Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH–) breast cancer who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting. Locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) who have previously received a platinum-containing chemotherapy and either programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

U.S. Important Safety Information for Trodelvy

BOXED WARNING: NEUTROPENIA AND DIARRHEA



Severe or life-threatening neutropenia may occur. Withhold Trodelvy for absolute neutrophil count below 1500/mm3 or neutropenic fever. Monitor blood cell counts periodically during treatment. Consider G-CSF for secondary prophylaxis. Initiate anti-infective treatment in patients with febrile neutropenia without delay. Severe diarrhea may occur. Monitor patients with diarrhea and give fluid and electrolytes as needed. At the onset of diarrhea, evaluate for infectious causes and, if negative, promptly initiate loperamide. If severe diarrhea occurs, withhold Trodelvy until resolved to ≤Grade 1 and reduce subsequent doses.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Severe hypersensitivity reaction to Trodelvy.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Neutropenia: Severe, life-threatening, or fatal neutropenia can occur and may require dose modification. Neutropenia occurred in 64% of patients treated with Trodelvy. Grade 3-4 neutropenia occurred in 49% of patients. Febrile neutropenia occurred in 6%. Neutropenic colitis occurred in 1.4%. Withhold Trodelvy for absolute neutrophil count below 1500/mm3 on Day 1 of any cycle or neutrophil count below 1000/mm3 on Day 8 of any cycle. Withhold Trodelvy for neutropenic fever. Administer G-CSF as clinically indicated or indicated in Table 1 of USPI.

Diarrhea: Diarrhea occurred in 64% of all patients treated with Trodelvy. Grade 3-4 diarrhea occurred in 11% of patients. One patient had intestinal perforation following diarrhea. Diarrhea that led to dehydration and subsequent acute kidney injury occurred in 0.7% of all patients. Withhold Trodelvy for Grade 3-4 diarrhea and resume when resolved to ≤Grade 1. At onset, evaluate for infectious causes and if negative, promptly initiate loperamide, 4 mg initially followed by 2 mg with every episode of diarrhea for a maximum of 16 mg daily. Discontinue loperamide 12 hours after diarrhea resolves. Additional supportive measures (e.g., fluid and electrolyte substitution) may also be employed as clinically indicated. Patients who exhibit an excessive cholinergic response to treatment can receive appropriate premedication (e.g., atropine) for subsequent treatments.

Hypersensitivity and Infusion-Related Reactions: Serious hypersensitivity reactions including life-threatening anaphylactic reactions have occurred with Trodelvy. Severe signs and symptoms included cardiac arrest, hypotension, wheezing, angioedema, swelling, pneumonitis, and skin reactions. Hypersensitivity reactions within 24 hours of dosing occurred in 35% of patients. Grade 3-4 hypersensitivity occurred in 2% of patients. The incidence of hypersensitivity reactions leading to permanent discontinuation of Trodelvy was 0.2%. The incidence of anaphylactic reactions was 0.2%. Pre-infusion medication is recommended. Have medications and emergency equipment to treat such reactions available for immediate use. Observe patients closely for hypersensitivity and infusion-related reactions during each infusion and for at least 30 minutes after completion of each infusion. Permanently discontinue Trodelvy for Grade 4 infusion-related reactions.

Nausea and Vomiting: Nausea occurred in 64% of all patients treated with Trodelvy and Grade 3-4 nausea occurred in 3% of these patients. Vomiting occurred in 35% of patients and Grade 3-4 vomiting occurred in 2% of these patients. Premedicate with a two or three drug combination regimen (e.g., dexamethasone with either a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist or an NK1 receptor antagonist as well as other drugs as indicated) for prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). Withhold Trodelvy doses for Grade 3 nausea or Grade 3-4 vomiting and resume with additional supportive measures when resolved to Grade ≤1. Additional antiemetics and other supportive measures may also be employed as clinically indicated. All patients should be given take-home medications with clear instructions for prevention and treatment of nausea and vomiting.

Increased Risk of Adverse Reactions in Patients with Reduced UGT1A1 Activity: Patients homozygous for the uridine diphosphate-glucuronosyl transferase 1A1 (UGT1A1)*28 allele are at increased risk for neutropenia, febrile neutropenia, and anemia and may be at increased risk for other adverse reactions with Trodelvy. The incidence of Grade 3-4 neutropenia was 58% in patients homozygous for the UGT1A1*28, 49% in patients heterozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, and 43% in patients homozygous for the wild-type allele. The incidence of Grade 3-4 anemia was 21% in patients homozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, 10% in patients heterozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, and 9% in patients homozygous for the wild-type allele. Closely monitor patients with known reduced UGT1A1 activity for adverse reactions. Withhold or permanently discontinue Trodelvy based on clinical assessment of the onset, duration and severity of the observed adverse reactions in patients with evidence of acute early-onset or unusually severe adverse reactions, which may indicate reduced UGT1A1 function.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on its mechanism of action, Trodelvy can cause teratogenicity and/or embryo-fetal lethality when administered to a pregnant woman. Trodelvy contains a genotoxic component, SN-38, and targets rapidly dividing cells. Advise pregnant women and females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Trodelvy and for 6 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Trodelvy and for 3 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In the pooled safety population, the most common (≥ 25%) adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities were decreased leukocyte count (84%), decreased neutrophil count (75%), decreased hemoglobin (69%), diarrhea (64%), nausea (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (63%), fatigue (51%), alopecia (45%), constipation (37%), increased glucose (37%), decreased albumin (35%), vomiting (35%), decreased appetite (30%), decreased creatinine clearance (28%), increased alkaline phosphatase (28%), decreased magnesium (27%), decreased potassium (26%), and decreased sodium (26%).

In the ASCENT study (locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer), the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥25%) were fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, alopecia, constipation, vomiting, abdominal pain, and decreased appetite. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (SAR) (>1%) were neutropenia (7%), diarrhea (4%), and pneumonia (3%). SAR were reported in 27% of patients, and 5% discontinued therapy due to adverse reactions. The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence ≥25%) in the ASCENT study were reduced neutrophils, leukocytes, and lymphocytes.

In the TROPiCS-02 study (locally advanced or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer), the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥25%) were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, alopecia, and constipation. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (SAR) (>1%) were diarrhea (5%), febrile neutropenia (4%), neutropenia (3%), abdominal pain, colitis, neutropenic colitis, pneumonia, and vomiting (each 2%). SAR were reported in 28% of patients, and 6% discontinued therapy due to adverse reactions. The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence ≥25%) in the TROPiCS-02 study were reduced neutrophils and leukocytes.

In the TROPHY study (locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer), the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥25%) were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, any infection, alopecia, decreased appetite, constipation, vomiting, rash, and abdominal pain. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (SAR) (≥5%) were infection (18%), neutropenia (12%, including febrile neutropenia in 10%), acute kidney injury (6%), urinary tract infection (6%), and sepsis or bacteremia (5%). SAR were reported in 44% of patients, and 10% discontinued due to adverse reactions. The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence ≥25%) in the TROPHY study were reduced neutrophils, leukocytes, and lymphocytes.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

UGT1A1 Inhibitors: Concomitant administration of Trodelvy with inhibitors of UGT1A1 may increase the incidence of adverse reactions due to potential increase in systemic exposure to SN-38. Avoid administering UGT1A1 inhibitors with Trodelvy.

UGT1A1 Inducers : Exposure to SN-38 may be reduced in patients concomitantly receiving UGT1A1 enzyme inducers. Avoid administering UGT1A1 inducers with Trodelvy.

Please see full Prescribing Information , including BOXED WARNING.

1 Referenced with permission from the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Breast Cancer Version 4.2023. © National Comprehensive Cancer Network, Inc. 2023. All rights reserved. Accessed November 2023. To view the most recent and complete version of the guideline, go online to NCCN. NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

