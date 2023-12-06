Las Vegas Shooting: 3 Killed, One Injured After Shooting On University Of Nevada Campus

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Three people were shot to death and a fourth critically wounded after an attack at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. A shooter attacked the University campus yesterday at about 5:15 pm (IST). Later the suspected shooter was found dead. It wasn't immediately clear how the suspect died and the community were alerted to the emergency by a university post on X that warned:“This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”The university said the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV's Lee Business School shooting case: 1 minor dead, 4 injured in shooting at flea marketUNLV's 332-acre (135-hectare) campus is less than 2 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip. As soon as the attack happened, authorities gave the all-clear about 40 minutes. It wasn't immediately clear how many of the 30,000 students were on campus were canceled at the university, and UNLV's basketball game at the University of Dayton, Ohio, was canceled Wednesday night because of the Las Vegas shootings: 2 killed, 18 injured in shooting in Florida street with hundreds of peopleLas Vegas is a gambling and entertainment hub that attracts millions of visitors every year, many of whom come to see large, high-profile events month, the city played host to its inaugural Formula One Grand Prix, and in February it will be the scene of the Super Bowl, the showcase final of the professional American football season city was also the scene of one of America's deadliest-ever mass shootings, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival in 2017, killing 60 people Mass Shooting: Suspect identified as Robert Card, a US Army Reserve memberMass shootings are alarmingly common in the United States, a country where there are more guns than people and where attempts to clamp down on their spread are always met with stiff resistance country has recorded over 600 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nongovernmental organization that defines a mass shooting as four or more people wounded or killed.

