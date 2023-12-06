               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Assam: Earthquake Of 3.5 Magnitude Strikes Guwahati Today


(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Guwahati at around 5:42 am on Thursday,
National Center for Seismology confirmed to the data shared by the NCS, the epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 26.63 and a longitude of 92.08, the NCS informed, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 5 km.\"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-12-2023, 05:42:58 IST, Lat: 26.63 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 63km NNE of Guwahati, Assam, India,\" read a post on the official X handle of the NCS,Further details are awaited.

