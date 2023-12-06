               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Odisha: Fire Breaks Out On Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express At Cuttack Station Today


12/6/2023 11:00:43 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An incident of fire was reported on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station on Thursday morning. The fire was brought under control by fire services personnel. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained the fire was brought under control, the train resumed its journey.(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

MENAFN06122023007365015876ID1107549673

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search