(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Region is preparing for a bustling winter tourism season, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Sirwan Tofiq, the marketing head at the KRG Board of Tourism, briefed the Department of Media and Information on the efforts to attract winter tourists to destinations like Gara Mountain, Penjwen, Korak, Parzha, and Sakran, famed for skiing and paragliding.

He mentioned that these efforts are projected to bring the total tourist count to 8 million in 2023, with expectations of even higher numbers in subsequent years.

By the end of May 2023, about 5 million summer tourists, 25 percent of whom were foreigners, visited Kurdistan's tourist spots.

The government's plan is to further boost tourism, aiming for 20 million tourists by 2030.

(Source: KRG)

The post KRG Forecasts a Boom in Tourism first appeared on Iraq Business News .