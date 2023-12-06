(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) du Implements Solar on Tower Solution to Contribute towards the UAE's Net Zero Objectives









du achieves a significant milestone with the successful implementation of Solar On Tower, garnering 79% energy savings and 11-ton CO2 reduction annually

Dubai, UAE, December 6, 2023: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), today announced the successful implementation of the Solar on Tower (SOT) solution. The innovation addresses the challenge of limited space at mobile sites by installing solar panels on monopole towers, enabling the solarization of hundreds of sites within Dubai.

The Solar on Tower solution, patented invention by du, is an innovative and seamlessly integrated solution developed in-house, has been deployed at 60 sites in du's network as of December 2023, with plans to expand it to 270 sites by the end of 2024. Each site using the Solar on Tower solution saves 26.6 MWh of energy and reduces carbon emissions by 11 tons annually.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer, du said: 'As a leading digital telco, we understand the importance of sustainable solutions and are dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint. We are thrilled with the success of the Solar on Tower solution and its impact on reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions. This innovation is not only beneficial for du but also contributes to the wider goal of creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly environment. Our commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable practices has always been a priority at du. The successful implementation of Solar on Tower solution showcases the ingenuity and dedication of our employees, highlighting our commitment to a greener future.'

The Solar on Tower solution provides an energy saving of around 79% and a proportional reduction in utility bills. By converting from traditional to renewable solar energy, du has achieved a significant reduction in CO2 emissions, conserving 11 tons per year per site . This initiative is an integral part of du's commitment to achieving NetZero objectives and reducing the environmental impact of its mobile network.