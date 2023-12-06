Over 2,000 Ukrainian Officials Denied To Cross Border This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards refused 2,200 officials to leave Ukraine in 2023.

Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, denials were issued to about 2,200 people who planned to leave but did not meet the conditions for departure on a business trip. Therefore, they received refusals and returned to Ukrainian territory," he said.

Demchenko recalled that the relevant clause came into effect at the beginning of 2023.

Earlier reports said that MP Petro Poroshenko, former Ukrainian president, had been refused to leave abroad because his business trip was canceled.

