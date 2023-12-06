Guterres Urges UNSC To Act Over Gaza Crisis As Threat To Int'l Peace, Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Invoking a rarely used article of the UN Charter, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the Security Council to "press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza and unite in a call for a full humanitarian ceasefire.

In a letter to the Council president, Guterres invoked Article 99, saying the more than eight weeks of fighting overall had "created appalling human suffering, physical destruction and collective trauma across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

Article 99 of the UN charter stipulates that the UN chief "may bring to attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion, may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

The UN chief warned that civilians throughout the Strip face grave danger, with over 15,000 reportedly killed, over 40 percent of them children.

Around 80 percent of Gazans are displaced, over 1.1 million seeking refuge in UN Palestine refugee agency (UNRWA) shelters, he said, adding that there is simply no effective protection for civilians and nowhere is safe.

"Hospitals have turned into battlegrounds", he added, saying that amid the constant bombardment of all parts of Gaza "and without shelter or the essentials to survive, I expect public order to completely break down soon".

Guterres clarified the current conditions were making it impossible to scale up humanitarian supplies, to meet the huge needs of civilians - as the resolution demands.

"We are simply unable to meet those in need inside Gaza", he wrote, and facing "a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system."

The consequences of that have irreversible implications for Palestinians and the peace and security of the entire region, he argued.

"Such an outcome must be avoided at all cost. The international community has a responsibility to use all its influence to prevent further escalation and end this crisis.

"I reiterate my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared. This is urgent. The civilian population must be spared from greater harm."

He stressed that with a ceasefire, there was hope "and humanitarian assistance can be delivered in a safe and timely manner".

Since the 7 October, the Security Council passed one resolution in mid-November, after four failed attempts to find consensus previously, calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses". (end)

