Egypt FM, UN Chief Call For Durable Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need of reaching a durable ceasefire in Gaza to save the lives of Palestinian civilians and allow delivery of humanitarian aid to them.

During a phone conversation on Wednesday, they discussed the deteriorating humanitarian and security situations in Gaza Strip as well as the efforts to restore calm, according to a press release from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Shoukry apprised the UN chief of Egypt's latest contacts with international partners, including the Arab and Muslim groups of states at the UN, to put an end to the war in Gaza.

He stressed the need of enforcing the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and General Assembly to ensure complete and durable ceasefire and dispatch humanitarian aid to the residents of the Strip.

Shoukry reaffirmed Egypt's opposition to any attempts for forced eviction of Palestinians from their homes, the statement noted.

He thanked the UN Secretary-General for the constructive approach to resolving the crisis in Gaza, renewing Egypt's commitment to working with the UN agencies to resolve the crisis and put an end to the flagrant violations of the Israeli occupation authorities.

On his part, Guterres appreciated Egypt's efforts to address the deteriorating situations in Gaza and facilitate entry of humanitarian aid to the civilians there, the statement added. (end)

