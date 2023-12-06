US Slaps Sanctions On 17 Mexican Individuals, Cos. Over Drug Trafficking

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said her department, in coordination with government of Mexico, targeted notoriously violent drug trafficking organization involved in fentanyl trafficking.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned 15 Mexican individuals - several of whom are US fugitives, and two Mexico-based companies linked, directly or indirectly, to the Beltran Leyva Organization (BLO), she said during her travel to Mexico on Wednesday.

The BLO continues to be one of the most powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world and is heavily involved in the transportation and distribution of deadly drugs, including fentanyl, to the United States.

It has been one of the largest suppliers of cocaine to the US market for over two decades, Secretary Yellen pointed out.

During, her trip to Mexico City, she is going to meet with Mexican government and private sector counterparts to discuss deepening the strong partnership on countering fentanyl trafficking and other priorities in countering illicit finance.

The designations also come after the launch of Treasury's Counter-Fentanyl Strike Force, which is co-chaired by the Department's Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence as well as IRS - Criminal Investigation, and which will effectively leverage Treasury's unique expertise and capability to interdict and disrupt the financial networks cartels rely on to traffic fentanyl and other deadly drugs.

On his part, John Kirby - National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications, affirmed that the sanctions targeted 15 individuals and two companies, that are linked to the BLO.

"It's one of the most powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world and heavily involved in the transportation and distribution of deadly illicit drugs, including fentanyl, to here in the United States," he told reporters at the White House.

"It's also been one of the largest suppliers of cocaine to the US market over the last two decades.

"Concurrently, the Justice Department unsealed indictments against 60 defendants on various international drug trafficking offenses related to the import of illicit drugs like meth, cocaine, marijuana, and of course fentanyl.

"These actions are part of a whole of government effort coordinated with the government of Mexico to help counter the global threat posed by the trafficking of these illicit drugs.

"And of course, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen is down in Mexico right now, even as we speak, engaging our partners on this very, very issue.

"We take it seriously. Too many people are dying as a result of these drugs, and we're not going to stop in our efforts to try to stem the flow," Kirby added.

On a similar note, eight indictments were unsealed in the District of Columbia, Southern District of California, Central District of California, and Northern District of Illinois charging 60 Mexican and foreign nationals with international heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana trafficking.

The unsealing of the indictments comes at the same time that the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions against 12 of the defendants linked to the Beltran Leyva Organization (BLO).

"The eight indictments unsealed today charging 60 defendants are the latest installments in the Justice Department's relentless pursuit of drug trafficking organizations that smuggle illicit narcotics into the United States," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, according to a statement by the Treasury.

"Together with our partners - across the US government and around the world - we will use every tool at our disposal and target every link in the supply chain to dismantle the organizations that flood our communities with deadly narcotics," it added. (end)

