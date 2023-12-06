Palestinian Youth Killed Near Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian teenager was shot dead on Wednesday during clashes with Israeli occupation forces in the town of Ya'bad, southwest of Jenin city.

Omar Abu-Baker, 16 years of age, was shot in the chest during an incursion by the Israeli occupation forces into the West Bank town, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Earlier today four other Palestinians were also killed during similar raids in the West Bank, raising the death toll to 473 martyrs since the beginning of this year, including 265 since October 7. (pickup previous)

nq









MENAFN06122023000071011013ID1107549284