Saudi Crown Prince Meets Russian Pres. On Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss the bilateral relations and prospects of cooperation.

They co-chaired expanded meeting with senior officials from both countries, where the Crown Prince said the Saudi-Russian relations flourished over the past 90 years, thanks to mutual understanding and common interests.

"The political relationship between the two countries traces date back to 1926 when the (former) Soviet Union became the first nation to recognize the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the Saudi Press Agency quoted the Crown Prince as telling his guests.

He commended the role of coordination of the political action by both countries which helped reduce numerous tensions in the Middle East region and other parts of the world.

On his part, the Russian leader who arrived in Riyadh earlier today from the UAE, thanked the Crown Prince for inviting him to visit the Kingdom.

He expressed desire to further the friendly relations and open new horizons for cooperation in all domains. (end)

