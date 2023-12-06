Kashmir Records 7 Deaths In 2000 Fire Incidents Till Oct-2023

People in Kashmir tend to disregard standard operating procedures (SOP's), especially when the minimum temperature falls below freezing point, and that's what has been the root cause of fire incidents during winter months in the valley, they added.

Till October end, the Kashmir valley, according to the official statistics, recorded 2000 incidents of fire, while seven deaths were also reported in the related incidents.

The highest number of fire incidents is seen during winters in Kashmir. People's contempt for standard operating procedures is the primary cause of inferno which occasionally results in tragic fire incidents, causing damage to both life and property, Aqib Hussain Mir, Assistant Director Fire and Emergency Service (FAES) Kashmir, told Kashmir Observer.

The Fire and Emergency Department in Kashmir, he said, has taken a slew of measures to reduce the frequency of fire incidents including public awareness about the cautious use of electronic devices such as heating gadgets during the winter months.

Srinagar city, which is the capital city of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Mir said, recorded the highest number of 400 fire incidents this year.

“Being highly congested, Srinagar has always been on the top when it comes to the fire incidents in the Union Territory. Srinagar so far has recorded 400 fire incidents alone including the tragic one in Dal Lake, in which three Bangladeshi tourists also lost their lives last month,” he added.

Regarding the injuries to the civilians and firefighters, the official said, the department has been collecting the data as of now.

The moment winter sets in, we start receiving calls from Srinagar. Since Srinagar is the most crowded and congested area, it experiences the most fire accidents throughout the winter, he said.

Up to October, there had been 1900 recorded fire events across Kashmir including Srinagar. By the end of October, however, there had been an additional 100 comparable occurrences. Three deaths involving foreign visitors were among the seven recorded deaths, he said.

By the end of November, 400 fire incidents had been registered in Srinagar, the highest in the Union Territory, according to Mir.

“We must follow the SOPs if we wish to protect ourselves as well as our families and neighbors. Such occurrences will persist until and unless we float rules. I urge the people to use electronic gadgets judiciously in winters so that fire incidents are prevented,” he added.

According to Mir, people do not obey safety precautions while using heating devices during winters, which ultimately lead to electric short circuits, resulting in fires during the winter and inflict damage to both life and property.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now