Chinese Pundits Predict Russian Victory In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Following Russian troops' occupation last month of an industrial town in southern Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, Chinese commentators have published a series of articles predicting the ultimate defeat of the Ukrainian army.

They say the Russian army suffered big casualties in its attacks in Avdiivka but it has an advantage over the Ukrainian army in terms of the numbers of soldiers and quantities of ammunition available.

They say if Ukrainian troops retreat from Avdiivka, Russia can occupy the entire Donetsk region and, when it negotiates with the Ukrainian government, have the benefit of more bargaining chips.

Media reports said the ongoing fight in Avdiivka is more intense than the one in Bakhmut earlier this year but casualty figures are not yet available. After the Ukrainian army retreated from Bakhmut in May this year, it fought the Russians in Zaporozhye.

“After winning two battles in Bukhmut and Zaporozhye, the Russian army can hopefully achieve the third victory in Avdiivka,” Chen Feng, a columnist at Guancha, writes in an article published on Tuesday.“Will these become the three biggest battles of the Ukraine war?”



“If the Ukrainian troops had retreated from Bakhmut a few months earlier, they could have launched an attack in Zaporozhye at full strength and with high morale,” he says.“At that time, the Russian troops had low morale.”