NVIDIA Surpasses 500 RTX Games And Applications

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Since 2018, NVIDIA RTX technologies have been revolutionizing the ways consumers play and create with ray tracing and AI-powered technologies including DLSS. This week, NVIDIA revealed that there are over 500 games and applications that support NVIDIA RTX technologies. To mark this achievement, NVIDIA is kicking off the RTX 500 to celebrate this milestone.

500 RTX Games and Apps: IT'S ON!

RTX encompasses an ecosystem of technologies that make high-performance, high-fidelity gaming a reality. Ray Tracing, powered by dedicated RT Cores, brings immersive and realistic lighting and reflections to games. NVIDIA DLSS, made possible by Tensor Cores, enables industry-leading AI graphics acceleration, capable of delivering up to 5 times faster performance in Cyberpunk 2077.

This week, NVIDIA celebrates a milestone years in the making, five hundred #RTXON games and applications!

Gamers have embraced RTX technologies at an impressive rate, with 87 million hours of RTX games played each week. 97% of gamers playing Cyberpunk 2077 on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs play with RTX ON. Other major titles follow suit with NARAKA: BLADEPOINT coming in at 98%, Minecraft with RTX coming in at 99%, Alan Wake 2 coming in at 99% and Diablo IV landing at 96%.*

To celebrate NVIDIA is giving away twenty $500 Green Man Gaming gift cards that can be spent on RTX or any of the games and DLC add ons their massive store offers. Gamers can also win #RTXOn keycaps from NVIDIA through December. In addition, CD PROJEKT RED are joining in the fun, giving away something very special to celebrate RTX 500 and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. Follow Cyberpunk 2077's official Twitter account to learn more.

'Tis the Season for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, Get Game Ready:

Additionally, to support Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 1, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and Update 2.1, NVIDIA has released a new GeForce Game Ready Driver. The new driver also delivers day-one support for THRONE AND LIBERTY and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Season 1 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone goes live in early December. Led by the arrival and integration of Call of Duty: WarzoneTM and the new Urzikstan“Big Map,” along with three brand-new Core 6v6 Multiplayer Maps, additional maps and modes, and an impressive selection of free and premium content, including free functional weapons. GeForce Gamers are Game Ready with this new driver.

In each mode, GeForce gamers can accelerate frame rates with AI-powered DLSS 3, or maximize image quality with DLAA. And gameplay gets even more responsive thanks to the inclusion of NVIDIA Reflex in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Today, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone will add Full Ray Tracing & NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction to the pre-game lobby. This driver supports those updates.

Game Ready for Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Update 2.1

CD PROJEKT RED recently unveiled Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, featuring the base game and the critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty spy thriller expansion, plus every update, in-game add-on, and all enhancements released since the game's original launch in 2020. Gamers should use this driver to get the most out of full ray tracing, DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction, Reflex and more in Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition.

Also out now, and for free for all players, is the Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 which features new gameplay content, and tech enhancements, further improving image quality, immersion and realism. Cyberpunk 2077's Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode exits Preview status with improved image quality and new features; DLSS Ray Reconstruction can now be usable when activating ray-traced reflections, either as part of a preset, or when configuring custom settings, enabling more gamers to benefit from its incredible RT enhancements.

DLSS gaming news this week includes:



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Adds Pre-Game Full Ray Tracing & NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction. GeForce RTX gamers can activate pre-game full ray tracing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone's pre-game lobbies, enabling you to see your characters, skins, vehicles, and weapons in an entirely new light.

Call of Duty: Warzone – Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1: Urzikstan launches With DLSS 3. NVIDIA DLSS 3, NVIDIA DLSS 2, NVIDIA DLAA, NVIDIA Reflex, and NVIDIA Image Scaling are now supported in all modes, giving GeForce RTX gamers the definitive PC experience. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – Update 2.1 out now, alongside Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, bringing parity between the two versions. This major update for the incredible game is stacked with content, and new technical enhancements for PC players. All versions of Cyberpunk 2077 support full ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, NVIDIA DLSS 3 Frame Generation, DLSS 2 Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex.