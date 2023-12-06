Taiwan’S Consular Jurisdiction In Canada Adjusted With New Office In Montreal

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)
By Caribbean News Global
TORONTO, Canada – In light of the official opening of the
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Montreal , there is a restructuring of our consular jurisdiction. The new jurisdiction now includes the
City of Ottawa and its surrounding areas (Great Ottawa region) .
The former consular services jurisdiction covering
Quebec
and
Newfoundland and Labrador
is now under the purview of the
Montreal Office
effective immediately.
Taiwan's four diplomatic missions in Canada and their respective jurisdictions are as follows:
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada
Jurisdiction: Great Ottawa Region Website:
*
For Quebec-issued document authentication applications please contact the
Montreal Office .
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Toronto
Jurisdiction: Ontario, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia Website:
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Vancouver
Jurisdiction: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon Website:
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Montreal
Jurisdiction: Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut, and also responsible for Saint-Pierre et Miquelon Website:
MENAFN06122023000232011072ID1107548854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.