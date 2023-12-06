               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Taiwan’S Consular Jurisdiction In Canada Adjusted With New Office In Montreal


12/6/2023 3:20:13 PM

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – In light of the official opening of the
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Montreal , there is a restructuring of our consular jurisdiction. The new jurisdiction now includes the
City of Ottawa and its surrounding areas (Great Ottawa region) .

The former consular services jurisdiction covering
Quebec
and
Newfoundland and Labrador
is now under the purview of the
Montreal Office
effective immediately.

Taiwan's four diplomatic missions in Canada and their respective jurisdictions are as follows:

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada

  • Jurisdiction: Great Ottawa Region
  • Website:

    *
    For Quebec-issued document authentication applications please contact the
    Montreal Office .

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Toronto

  • Jurisdiction: Ontario, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia
  • Website:

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Vancouver

  • Jurisdiction: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon
  • Website:

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Montreal

  • Jurisdiction: Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut, and also responsible for Saint-Pierre et Miquelon
  • Website:

MENAFN06122023000232011072ID1107548854

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search