Taiwan’S Consular Jurisdiction In Canada Adjusted With New Office In Montreal

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – In light of the official opening of the

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Montreal , there is a restructuring of our consular jurisdiction. The new jurisdiction now includes the

City of Ottawa and its surrounding areas (Great Ottawa region) .

The former consular services jurisdiction covering

Quebec

and

Newfoundland and Labrador

is now under the purview of the

Montreal Office

effective immediately.

Taiwan's four diplomatic missions in Canada and their respective jurisdictions are as follows:

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada



Jurisdiction: Great Ottawa Region Website:



*

For Quebec-issued document authentication applications please contact the

Montreal Office .

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Toronto



Jurisdiction: Ontario, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia Website:



Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Vancouver



Jurisdiction: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon Website:



Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Montreal



Jurisdiction: Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut, and also responsible for Saint-Pierre et Miquelon Website:

