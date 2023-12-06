G7 Leaders Pledge To Work For Sustainable Long-Term Solutions For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- The Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) virtually on Wednesday to address "global challenges and shape a course for a better future" with emphasis on the raging violence in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

A joint statement by the leaders affirmed the equal right of Israelis and Palestinians to live in safety, dignity, and peace.

They urged immediate release of all remaining hostages without preconditions.

"At the same time, more urgent action is needed to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and minimize civilian casualties.

"We support and encourage further humanitarian pauses to enable this," according to the statement.

"We are also deeply concerned with the devastating impact on the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza.

"More effective action must also be taken to prevent the displacement of additional people and protect civilian infrastructure.

"Every effort must be made to ensure unhindered and continued humanitarian assistance for civilians, including food, water, medical care, fuel, and shelter, and access for humanitarian workers.

"The population is increasingly vulnerable, and with winter approaching, we must continue to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza to meet fully the needs on the ground, including by opening additional crossings.

"We underscore the importance of conducting deconfliction, protecting civilians and compliance with international law, in particular international humanitarian law," the statement noted.

"We condemn the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians, which undermines security and stability in the West Bank, and threatens prospects for a lasting peace. Those who have committed crimes must be held to account.

"Regional actors must cease de-stabilizing activities: in particular, we call on Iran to refrain from providing support for Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other non-state actors, and to use its influence with those groups to de-escalate regional tensions.

"We, along with partners in the region, are working intensively to prevent the conflict from escalating further and spreading more widely.

"Emphasizing the global importance of maritime security, we call on all parties not to threaten or interfere with lawful exercise of navigation rights and freedoms by all vessels, and condemn the four attacks on December 3 against three separate commercial vessels, connected to fourteen separate nations, operating in international waters in the southern Red Sea.

"We especially call on the Houthis to immediately cease attacks on civilians and threats to international shipping lanes and commercial vessels.

"There are reasons to believe that attacks by the Houthis are enabled by Iran.

"We express our deep concern with the rise of hateful speech and acts across the world since the beginning of the conflict, and categorically reject antisemitism and Islamophobia in any form.

"Israelis and Palestinians have an equal right to live in safety, dignity, and peace," it stressed.

"We are committed to working closely with partners to assist in building the conditions for sustainable long-term solutions for Gaza.

"We also need to see a return to a broader peace process.

"We remain committed to a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution that enables both Israelis and Palestinians to live in a just, lasting, and secure peace," the statement added. (end)

