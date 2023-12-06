USA, China Discuss Situation In Middle East

(MENAFN- AzerNews) by Alimat Aliyeva
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held a conversation with
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.
According to the information, the sides discussed diplomatic
efforts to resolve the situation in the Middle East.
The U.S. Secretary of State spoke about his recent trip to the
Middle East and the United States' diplomatic efforts in the
region. The Secretary of State confirmed the urgent need for all
parties to work to prevent the spread of the conflict.
Blinken stressed that the recent Houthi attacks on commercial
vessels in the Red Sea pose a threat to maritime security and
international law, which all countries must comply with.
On Monday, the Central Command of the US Armed Forces reported
that commercial vessels in the Red Sea were attacked four times a
day, and an American destroyer responded to their alarm messages
and shot down three drones.
MENAFN06122023000195011045ID1107548763
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.