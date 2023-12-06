               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Classification Of Representative On Special Assignments Of President Of Azerbaijan Changed


12/6/2023 3:12:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The post of representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments has been included in the first classification of administrative positions, Azernews reports.

This was reflected in the amendment to the law "On Civil Service" approved by President Ilham Aliyev today.

Will be updated

