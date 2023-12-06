Classification Of Representative On Special Assignments Of President Of Azerbaijan Changed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The post of representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on special assignments has been included in the first
classification of administrative positions, Azernews reports.
This was reflected in the amendment to the law "On Civil
Service" approved by President Ilham Aliyev today.
Will be updated
MENAFN06122023000195011045ID1107548761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.