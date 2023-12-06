Special Opportunities From AZAL For Passengers Of Baku-Milan Flight

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Passengers travelling by Azerbaijan Airlines en route Baku-Milan
can now enjoy the special opportunities in the famous Italian
shopping centres The Mall Firenze and The Mall Sanremo.
The privileges became possible thanks to the new cooperation
between AZAL and The Mall Luxury Outlets, an Italian company
specializing in luxury shopping.
As part of this partnership, passengers can now enjoy priority
access to renowned boutique like Gucci and Tax Free Lounge.
Moreover, to enhance their shopping experience, passengers will
also be treated to welcome drinks and can avail up to a 10%
discount on their purchases at participating boutiques. Business
class passengers will also have the privilege of accessing the
V.I.P. Lounge by Poltrona Frau. It is important to note that
passengers will need to present their boarding passes to avail
these benefits.
These privileges are designed to make flights between Baku and
Milan even more comfortable and enjoyable for passengers. AZAL is
constantly expanding its services and meet the expectations of its
customers, ensuring that journeys are truly unforgettable
experience.
