(MENAFN- AzerNews) The population of Kyrgyzstan is on the verge of old age. Data of
country's National Statistical Committee say, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
According to the UN scale, if the proportion of people aged 65
and older in the entire population is below 4 percent, then the
population of such a country is considered young; if it is in the
range from 4 to 7 percent, the population is on the verge of old
age; if above 7 percent - old population. At the beginning of 2023,
there were 378,100 people, or 5.4 percent, aged 65 years and older
in Kyrgyzstan (at the beginning of 2019 - 4.7 percent).
But this figure is lower than in other CIS countries. It is 8.5
percent in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, in the Russian Federation and
Belarus - 16.5 percent each. According to the UN forecast, this
trend will appear in Kyrgyzstan by 2030, when the share of elderly
people aged 65 years and older will approach 7 percent.
