               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Adopts Training Procedure For Officials In Internal Affairs Bodies


12/6/2023 3:12:41 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Individuals enrolled in educational institutes that train personnel for internal affairs bodies will be referred to as cadets, Azernews reports.

This is reflected in the law "On Amendments to the "Regulations on Service in the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

The law also specifies the sequence in which individuals in internal affairs organizations must be trained. As a result, special-purpose educational institutions of the relevant executive authority will train personnel with specialized secondary and higher legal education for positions of middle, senior, and higher commanding staff of internal affairs bodies, as well as additional training of internal affairs body employees.

Cadets (except those under the age of 18) and students of the relevant executive authority's special purpose educational institutions will be involved in the performance of tasks assigned to internal affairs bodies within the framework of the relevant educational programs for practice in their specialty.

Employees of internal affairs bodies will be involved in extra education in special-purpose educational institutions of the relevant executive authority in order to address internal affairs bodies' needs for appropriately qualified professionals.

MENAFN06122023000195011045ID1107548750

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search