Russians Attack Car Of Village Headman In Chernihiv Region With Drone

Vyacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Today, the Russians attacked the car of the starosta of one of the villages of the Novhorod-Siverskyi community with an attack drone. The vehicle burned down. Fortunately, people were not injured. On this day, the starosta was helping to restore the power grid, which was previously damaged by shelling," Chaus wrote.

As reported, a family with a four-year-old child came under fire in the Semenivka community in the Chernihiv region, and the adults were injured.