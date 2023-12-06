Explosions Rock Temporarily Occupied Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Blasts are being heard in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, and the columns of smoke are rising in the sky.

The relevant videos and photographs were posted by Mariupol City Council on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol. A column of smoke rose above the city, There are also photographs proving a fire near Illich Iron & Steel Works,” the report states.

A reminder that, on December 2, 2023, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Mariupol's Kalmiuskyi district , presumably at Illich Iron & Steel Works.