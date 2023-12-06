About $5.9 Billion Left For Military Aid To Ukraine - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder has said that the United States has about $5.9 billion left for military aid to Ukraine.

He said this at a briefing on Tuesday, December 5, Ukrinform reports, citing the Pentagon's website .

"Right now, there is roughly $4.8 billion in restored presidential drawdown authority still available, and there is $1.1 billion in existing resources available to backfill U.S. stocks," Ryder said.

He noted that without additional funding, the Department of State may soon reach a point where it cannot sustain the current level of security assistance support to Ukraine.

Biden: Abandoning Ukraine would be“madness”

"This situation underscores the importance of continued congressional support for Ukraine at a pivotal moment in their campaign to defend their freedom as they push back on Russia's war of aggression," Ryder said.

According to him, the Defense Department's spending decisions are going to be informed by multiple factors, which include Ukraine's immediate needs, their equipment availability, and the United States' capacity to replenish its resources.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that "Ukraine is just running out of money."

She said the United States would be "responsible for Ukraine's defeat" in the war with Russia if Congress fails to approve the Biden administration's latest multi-billion-dollar funding request for the war-torn country.