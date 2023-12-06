Enemy Missile Shot Down In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion rang out in a district of the Dnipropetrovsk region this evening.
Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"In the evening, an explosion rang out in the Dnipro district. Our air defenses were working against an enemy target. The defenders from the Operational Command East shot down a missile," he wrote.
Lysak thanked the air defense forces for protecting the Ukrainian skies.
Earlier reports that an enemy drone had been destroyed in the Nikopol district.
