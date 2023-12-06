Ukraine's Security Service Eliminates 'LPR Deputy' In Luhansk - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has killed Oleg Popov, a member of the "LPR people's council."

Ukrinform learned this from sources in law enforcement agencies.

A car carrying war criminal Oleg Popov was blown up in temporarily occupied Luhansk.

At first, the propagandists reported that a car bombing attack in Luhansk had seriously injured Popov and then admitted that the occupiers' supporter had died.

According to Ukrinform's sources, the operation was carried out by the SBU.

"It was a completely legitimate target, because before becoming a deputy, Popov managed many Russian volunteer battalions, led illegal armed groups and killed Ukrainians. In addition, in the so-called 'LPR people's council,' this person was the head of the committee on state security and defense. The killing of the leader is the best advertisement for the effectiveness of this committee's work," the source said.