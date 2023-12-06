Eight More Deported Children Return To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight more children illegally deported by Russia have returned to Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on St. Nicholas Day, we are bringing eight children home. Joint efforts can create a pre-Christmas miracle - four girls and four boys aged 8 to 18 will soon reunite with their families and see in the holidays in the arms of their loved ones in their homeland," he said.

The children were returned as a result of interaction of the team of the Office of the President and Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets as part of the Ukrainian president's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Yermak thanked Qatar and UNICEF for their involvement in the process of returning children deported by Russia and those who ended up in temporarily occupied territories.

"We will not stop our work until every abducted child is returned home," he said.