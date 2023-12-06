Zelensky At G7 Summit: Ukraine Maintains Important Bridgeheads On Battlefield, Preparing For Next Steps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine maintains important bridgeheads in several sectors of the front and is preparing for the next steps.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during an online summit of G7 leaders, Ukrinform reports.

"We maintain important bridgeheads on several directions on the frontline and are preparing for the next steps – and the long-range capabilities help, and the long-range capabilities will help a lot," Zelensky said.

He said that Ukraine has a realistic action strategy and that Ukraine's efforts - with the support of partners - can ensure the country's success on the ground.

Zelensky noted that Russian President Putin was going to simulate re-election for a new presidential term and to quell growing Russian dissatisfaction with the war results. "He has significantly increased pressure on the front," he said.

"But our warriors withstand the attacks – Putin has not won any operation this year," he said.