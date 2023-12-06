Ukraine Can Become Donor Of Security In Europe - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine can become a donor of security for neighboring countries as soon as it can guarantee its own security and reliable defense in the face of Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video address to the Defense Industries Conference "DFNC1: US Edition" in Washington, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Ukraine does not want to depend exclusively on partners. Ukraine aspires and can become a donor of security for all our neighbors when it can guarantee its own security," Zelensky said.

He called this realistic and thanked U.S. defense companies for cooperating with Ukrainian industry. In this connection, Zelensky expressed confidence that joint efforts could create a "new and powerful arsenal of freedom" that would help protect all free nations of the world.

Zelensky also noted that for the first time since Russia's full-scale aggression began, economic growth is observed in Ukraine, and defense enterprises are operating.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen air defenses: "Because if our air shield is strong enough, it will protect the entire eastern flank of Europe."