U.S. Announces Additional Security Assistance To Ukraine Worth $175M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Joe Biden administration has allocated a new package of security assistance to Ukraine worth $175 million, including additional ammunition for HIMARS systems, air defense munitions, artillery ammunition, and other military equipment.

This is stated by the U.S. State Department press service, reports Ukrinform.

"This package, which uses the limited resources that remain available to help Ukraine, provides up to $175 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns," the statement reads.

Capabilities provided in today's package include air defense munitions, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rockets Systems, artillery ammunition, High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, anti-armor missiles, small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, equipment to protect critical national infrastructure, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

"Until Russia ends this war by stopping its brutal attacks and withdrawing its forces from Ukraine, it is critical for the United States to continue to lead the coalition we have built of more than 50 countries standing strongly with Ukraine," the statement says.

At the same time, it is emphasized that if the U.S. Congress does not approve President Biden's request for supplemental funding in the field of national security, the current package will be one of the last ones that the United States can provide to Ukraine.

"Helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression and secure its future advances our national security interests and contributes to global stability around the world, and we need Congress to act immediately," the U.S. State Department emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Industries Conference DFNC1: US Edition is being held in Washington on Wednesday. Representatives from governments, businesses, and military agencies of the United States and Ukraine are agreeing on the expansion of joint production of weapons and technology sharing between the defense firms of both countries.