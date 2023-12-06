Ukraine's Missile Forces Hit Russian Helicopter, Ammunition Depot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, 83 combat clashes took place along the front line while Ukraine's missile troops hit a Russian combat helicopter and an ammunition depot.

This is stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the day, 83 combat clashes have occurred. The enemy launched two missile strikes and 71 airstrikes, as well as 65 attacks involving MLR systems, on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, casualties were reported among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged," the report said.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 11 strikes on enemy manpower and weapons clusters, one on the command post, and three on Russia's air defense systems.

In addition, missile units damaged a Russian helicopter, an anti-aircraft missile system, hit three manpower and weapons clusters, an ammunition depot, and two artillery systems.

Russian military death toll in Ukraine rises to about 335,110

According to the General Staff, in the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the Sinkivka district of Kharkiv region. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Pischane of Kharkiv region. Nearly 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Fiholivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks by the enemy, who, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines in Terni, Vesely, Rozdolivka districts of the Donetsk region.

In addition, the Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Spirne in Donetsk region. About 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes, including Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, and Yampolivka, Torske, and Dibrova in Donetsk region.

U.S. charges four Russian soldiers with torturing U.S. national in Ukraine

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of Donetsk region. The enemy launched airstrikes in the Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Stupochky districts of Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Ozaryanivka of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukraine's defenders repelled 29 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, where the Russians, supported by the air force, unsuccessfully tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses. The enemy also launched an airstrike on the Oleksandropil district of Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Netailove, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainians are holding back the enemy in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. There, the Russian ground forces, supported by aviation, ran 13 assault attempts on the Ukrainian positions. Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Paraskoviivka, and Katerynivka came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukraine's defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Novodonetsk district of Donetsk region. The Russians launched an airstrike in the areas of Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil of Donetsk region. About 15 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, were subjected to artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled five enemy attacks in the areas west of Verbove and Robotyne. More than 25 settlements, including Charivne, Novodanilivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske, and Plavni, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region. The city of Kherson and Veletenske of Mykolaiv region were hit by Russian artillery.

The General Staff noted that the Defense Forces will continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, in the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, running sabotage and reconnaissance missions, shelling populated areas, and increasing the density of mine fields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Krasnyi Khutir area of Chernihiv region. About 40 settlements, including Plokhiv and Mykhalchyna Sloboda of Chernihiv region; Chuykivka, Prohres, and Baranivka, Sumy region; Zemlianky, Kruhle, Okhrymivka, and Bochkove, Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes. There were no signs of enemy offensive grouping being formed. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces perform routine tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, from February 24, 2022 to December 6, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 335,110 Russian invaders, including 1,270 in the past day alone.