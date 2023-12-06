Zelensky Thanks U.S. For New Security Assistance Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the U.S. for the new package of military assistance, noting the opportunities provided by continued support.

"I am grateful to POTUS, Congress, and the American people for the new military aid package announced today," he wrote.

The head of state emphasized that additional ammunition for air defense, HIMARS systems, and artillery are in urgent demand at the front.

"Continued support allows for a robust defense of freedom," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Joe Biden administration announced an additional security assistance package worth $175 million.

Within the framework of the new package, Ukraine will receive air defense munitions, additional ammunition for HIMARS, artillery rounds, anti-armor and high-speed anti-radiation missiles, as well as demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing.