Charter Of Police Academy Of Azerbaijani Ministry Of Internal Affairs Amended - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Charter of
the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of
Azerbaijan has been amended, Trend reports.
This was reflected in the relevant decree of President Ilham
Aliyev. According to the decree, admission to the Academy is
improved.
On the basis of comprehensive secondary or secondary special
education, a service contract is formed with individuals to be
enrolled for full-time study at the Academy's bachelor's level of
higher education. The announcement of admission to the bachelor's
level of higher education includes information about the
requirement to sign this contract. After the conclusion of the
contract on service in the internal affairs agency, the
above-mentioned individuals are admitted to the Academy by order of
the Head of the Academy.
