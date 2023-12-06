Classification Of Azerbaijani President's Special Assignments Representative Amended

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The post of
representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on
special assignments has been included in the first classification
of administrative positions, Trend reports.
This was reflected in the amendment to the law "On Civil
Service" approved by President Ilham Aliyev today.
Will be updated
