New Regulations To Bind At Azerbaijani Special-Purpose Educational Institutions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. A service
contract in the internal affairs bodies will be signed with
personnel enrolled in special-purpose educational institutions at
the bachelor's level, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the amendment to the "Regulations on
Service in the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of
Azerbaijan" approved today by President Ilham Aliyev.
This agreement, according to the legislation, requires personnel
in the aforementioned category to serve in internal affairs bodies
for seven years after completing training. Those who do not wish to
serve in the internal affairs bodies after completing their
training or who leave the service in the internal affairs bodies of
their own free will will be required to reimburse the expenses
incurred for their training at the Ministry of Internal Affairs'
special purpose educational institution.
The Police Academy of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs
will define the form of the contract to be signed as well as the
mechanism for calculating the expenses incurred.
In the event of a failure to pay voluntarily within the terms
stipulated by the contract on service in the internal affairs
bodies, the expenses incurred for the training of bachelors in the
Ministry of Internal Affairs' higher special-purpose educational
institution would be collected in court.
