Azerbaijan Adopts Training Procedure For Officials In Internal Affairs Bodies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Individuals
enrolled in educational institutes that train personnel for
internal affairs bodies will be referred to as cadets, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the law "On Amendments to the "Regulations
on Service in the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of
Azerbaijan" approved by the relevant decree of President Ilham
Aliyev.
The law also specifies the sequence in which individuals in
internal affairs organizations must be trained. As a result,
special-purpose educational institutions of the relevant executive
authority will train personnel with specialized secondary and
higher legal education for positions of middle, senior, and higher
commanding staff of internal affairs bodies, as well as additional
training of internal affairs body employees.
Cadets (except those under the age of 18) and students of the
relevant executive authority's special purpose educational
institutions will be involved in the performance of tasks assigned
to internal affairs bodies within the framework of the relevant
educational programs for practice in their specialty.
Employees of internal affairs bodies will be involved in extra
education in special-purpose educational institutions of the
relevant executive authority in order to address internal affairs
bodies' needs for appropriately qualified professionals.
