Azerbaijan Introduces Amendments To Aviation Security Rules - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on making amendments to the "Aviation
Security Rules," approved by decree #613 of the President of
Azerbaijan on April 24, 2012, Trend reports.
The decree declares, guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of
the Constitution of Azerbaijan, to approve amendments to the
"Aviation Security Rules" approved by Presidential Decree No. 613
of April 24, 2012 (Collection of legal documents in accordance with
the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2012, No. 4, Article
292; 2017, No. 1, Article 50; 2018, No. 9, Article 1840, No. 11,
Article 2263; 2019, No. 3, Article 430, No. 5, Article 823; 2020,
No. 8, Article 1042; 2022, No. 5, Article 475, No. 9, Article 1028;
2023, No. 3, Article 351, No. 4, Article 500, No. 8 (Book I),
Article 1159).
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107548722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.