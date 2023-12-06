Azerbaijani FM Discusses Situation In Region With US Assistant Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan's
Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with US
Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs
James O'Brien, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The meeting revolved around the bilateral and multilateral
cooperation agenda between the two countries, the current situation
in the region, as well as the prospects of the normalization
process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The sides highlighted the importance of historic cooperation
between Azerbaijan and the United States in a number of areas,
stressing the significance of bolstering bilateral relations based
on mutual interests.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan, as the
initiator of the main elements of the peace process with Armenia,
is an interested party in establishing peace and stability in the
region.
FM Bayramov also underscored the importance of intensification
of the border delimitation negotiations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia on a bilateral basis, which is one of the other directions
of normalization.
The two also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional
issues of mutual interest.
