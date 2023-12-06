Illegal Economic Activity In Newly Liberated Territories, Including Ecological Damage Is In Process Of Assessment - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. We are in the
active phase working with different law firms in order to bring to
justice those who illegally excavated our natural resources,” said
President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh:
Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges"
co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of
International Relations, Trend reoorts.
“Now the situation in the newly liberated territories is in the
process of assessment. There is a special team consisting of
representatives of different governmental bodies, which now
continue monitoring village by village, side by side evaluate what
has been done, including the ecological damage. More than 60,000
hectares of trees have been cut. And this is the analysis based on
the satellite images - before and after - and also on our physical
monitoring. Of course, big concern is with respect to the
transboundary rivers pollution – particularly the river, which goes
through Zangilan, Okhcuchay. And sometimes the color of the river
becomes yellow and this is really an ecological disaster,” the head
of state underscored.
