Israeli Army Surrounds Hamas Leader's House In Gaza Strip - Netanyahu

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. During the
operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops surrounded the house of
the leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement Yahya Sinwar, Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.
“He may escape, but we will catch him, it's only a matter of
time,” Netanyahu said.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
