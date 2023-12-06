               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Army Surrounds Hamas Leader's House In Gaza Strip - Netanyahu


12/6/2023 3:11:39 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. During the operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops surrounded the house of the leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement Yahya Sinwar, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.

“He may escape, but we will catch him, it's only a matter of time,” Netanyahu said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

